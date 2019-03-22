Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER CANNON.



Peter John Cannon



Passed away on March 19, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida at the age of 84. Peter was born on August 24, 1934 in Chicago, IL. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1956 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering and in 1958 with a Masters. Peter received an MBA from Case Western Reserve in 1963. He served in the United States Air Force from 1956-1963. Peter moved to the Washington, DC area in 1963 and had a successful career as a consultant, including working for Booz Allen and Hamilton. In 1975, he started Cannon Associates, a successful consulting firm operating in Washington, DC.

Peter was a loving father and wonderful friend. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality and friendship and was well known and loved at Jonathans Landing Golf Club. Peter is survived by his wife, April Joy Cannon, his five children, (Kathleen, Daniel, Mary, Margaret and Edward), his 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He also leaves his ex-wife, Ellen Gallagher Anderson and an extended family of beloved cousins in the Chicago, Kansas City, Milwaukee and Washington, DC areas.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1701 Indian Creek Parkway, Jupiter, FL 33458. A wake will be held at Aycock - Riverside Funeral Home, 1112 N Military Trail in Jupiter on Friday, March 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Peter will be laid to rest at his beloved University of Notre Dame in the spring of 2019 and a celebration of life will be arranged at that time.