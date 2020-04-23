

PETER JAMES CAWS



Peter James Caws of Washington, D., age 88, died at home on April 20, 2020. He was raised in a suburb of London and experienced the Blitz. He studied physics at Imperial College, London, before receiving a PhD in philosophy from Yale. He spent his career as a professor (U. of Kansas, City University of New York and, from 1982 to 2017, at The George Washington University), a foundation officer (at Carnegie Corporation in the early 1960s), and author, writing and/or editing twelve books and over 150 articles. He had been a board member of many organizations including the AAAS, American Philosophical Association, and the Society for General Systems Research, and was an honorary member of Phi Beta Kappa.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Breslin; his children Hilary Caws-Elwitt (Jonathan), Matthew Caws (Emily) and Elisabeth Caws; his grandsons Theodore and Shepard; his sister Jean Caws (Ursula Steiger); and many nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful husband and father, a kind and thoughtful friend and mentor to many, and a remarkable teacher to thousands.

A memorial service will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so.