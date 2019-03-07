Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER CHAPIN. View Sign



PETER D. CHAPIN (Tsipianitis)

Peter D. Chapin fell asleep in the Lord surrounded with love on March 5, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Irene Chapin for 58 loving years. Loving father of Dena (Bobby) Nolte, Voula (Fran) McDonough and Demetri (Vicky) Tsipianitis. Adored grandfather of Panayioti, Pavlo, Niko, Zach and Christopher. Cherished brother of Yianoula Kapsoulis and many nieces and nephews both here and in Greece. Relatives and friends are welcome on Thursday, March 7, 2019, for the viewing from 6 to 8 p.m., with the Trisagion Prayer at 7 p.m., at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Washington, DC, 701 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20905. The funeral will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Washington, DC, 701 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20905. Interment will immediately follow at The Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Washington, D.C., 701 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, MD 20905 or online at www.schgoc.org . Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD. www.colefuneral.com

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 7, 2019



