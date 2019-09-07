

PETER CLUTE



On September 4, 2019 died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, after a yearlong struggle with a difficult illness. He was a longtime resident of the Palisades neighborhood in Washington, DC. His fighting spirit and loving affect never faded for a moment. Beloved husband of Mary of 48 years; loving father of Christen Clute Howe of Wilmington, NC and Andrew Porter Clute of Bernalillo, NM; grandfather of Caitlin Porter Howe (9) and Molly Elizabeth Howe (7) of Wilmington, NC. Peter was born on September 17, 1932 in Plattsburg, NY. He graduated with a BA from Colgate University in Hamilton, NY in 1955 and with an MA in educational psychology from Teachers College of Columbia University in New York City in 1956. He initially worked as an assistant dean of students in the new State College in Sacramento, CA. He was subsequently selected for the CORO Foundation training program in San Francisco, CA, and then served seven years as Legislative Director for the U.S. Congressman from Berkley, CA in his Washington, DC office. He subsequently served 15 years with the Department of Housing and Urban Development in both Washington, DC and San Francisco before a 25-year career in real estate sales with Pardoe Real Estate and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Washington, DC. A memorial service and reception will be held at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church at a date and time to be determined.