PETER W. COAKLEY
Peter W. Coakley, 81 passed away on November 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by Pamela Coakley, his wife of 36 years, Mason Coakley, his twin brother and his parents, Forrest and Helene Coakley. He is survived by his children, Brett (Jessica) Coakley of Kennedyville, Maryland and Laura (Andy) Woerner of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania as well as his two grandsons, Davis and Ryan. He is also survived by his older brother, Gene (Becky) Coakley of Stuarts Draft, Virginia and four nieces and nephews. Pete grew up in Waldorf, Maryland where he graduated from LaPlata High School and then served in the Army. After serving in the Army and while attending the University of Maryland, he met his wife, Pamela. Together they raised their family in Crofton where he lived for 45 years. He loved nothing more than spending time in his community with his friends and family. Pete loved watching his children play sports. He and Pamela hardly ever missed a game regardless of its location. Many who know Pete knew him as an avid volunteer through a variety of different organizations. Over the years, he spent much of his time volunteering for the Crofton Athletic Council, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, The Heating and Air Conditioning Contractors of Maryland, Ducks Unlimited and St. Mary's High School Athletic Association. He was particularly good at fundraising and planning events. In addition to his volunteer service, every fall and spring Pete could be found attending the home football and lacrosse games for his alma mater, University of Maryland. He was an active member of the Toy Train Operators Society and his collection of Lionel trains was second to none. Funeral services will be private at this time due to COVID restrictions. The family would like to celebrate Pete's life with his extended family and friends at a future date. Memorial donations and donations in lieu of flowers be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 (www.hospiceofthechesapeke.org
) or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (www.themmrf.org
).