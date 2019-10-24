

DR. PETER J. COCCARO, JR (Age 76)



Peter J Coccaro, Jr., a 50-year resident of Bethesda, MD, passed away on Friday, October 19, 2019 at his home. He was married to Mary Patricia (Gretschel) Coccaro for 53 years. The family, along with many friends, has lost a wonderful human being.

Peter was born in San Francisco, CA on November 27, 1942, the son of the late Peter J. and Lena G. Coccaro. He graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Grammar School in Bethesda, Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC and attended Boston College and Georgetown University. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1964, he received his DDS and his MS in Orthodontics from the Georgetown University School of Dentistry. "Dr. C." was in private orthodontic practice in Bethesda, MD for over 40 years.

Those who will miss Peter the most include his wife, his three children: Peter Coccaro, III (wife, Rebecca), Lisa Sacco and Christopher Coccaro (wife Emily); and his six grandchildren, Peter IV, Gianluca, Benjamin, Walter, George and Catherine.

Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Sunday, October 27 from 3 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7500 Pearl Street, Bethesda, MD on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. A private burial will follow at Gate of Heaven in Silver Spring, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter's memory may be made to The Father McKenna Center, 19 Eye Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001-1425, ( www.fathermckennacenter.org ).

