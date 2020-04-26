Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER COKINOS. View Sign Service Information Muehlig Funeral Chapel 403 South Fourth Ave Ann Arbor , MI 48104 (734)-663-3375 Send Flowers Notice

COKINOS Peter Calvert Cokinos (Age 84) Overcome on April 20, 2020, in a fierce battle with the novel coronavirus, after nearly three weeks in hospital care. His wife was at his bedside, his daughter on video providing music and an ancient Greek prayer to accompany his last words and breath. Peter was born on November 13, 1935, in Washington, DC, to George and Bernice "Bebe" Cokinos. Among loving survivors are his wife, Alice Ralph of Ann Arbor, MI; daughter Chryssa Halley (Steve) of Huntingtown, MD; grandsons, Steven Halley and Brian Halley; brother Roger Cokinos of Potomac, MD; sister Patricia Cibel of Bethesda, MD; sister Lynda Cokinos (Mark Noone) of Washington, DC; nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorably met, witty, sincere and readily loyal, he leaves a large family of friends from coast to coast. Often doing his homework in the Library of Congress, Pete graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, in Washington, DC. He attended Georgetown University and American University before transferring to the University of Miami, Florida, graduating with a degree in international economics. After college, Pete returned to Washington, DC, and was called to duty in the peacetime draft between Korean and Vietnam wars. After training, Pete was posted as a private with security clearance, serving two years at the Pentagon. Pete's primary career was in college textbook publishing with the former Wadsworth Publishing Company in Belmont, CA. Beginning in 1961, he was an early field representative on college campuses throughout an East Coast region. His responsibilities expanded to management, training and recruitment throughout the U.S. In 1974, Pete moved from his home base in Potomac, Maryland to manage the Midwestern region based in Ann Arbor, MI. He was in the forefront of bringing women into the sales force. He was an admired mentor and helped launch many careers. Broadly curious, Pete avidly read printed material on nearly any subject. He shunned all forms of digital communications and preferred to compose thoughtful, handwritten letters. He had eclectic tastes in music, loved photography, bird watching and cooking. Living with Alice in the same house since 1976, Pete fed both people and birds, including an adopted cockatiel that perched on his shoulder and groomed his beard. Although he was a fan of the Farmers Market, he tended home gardens at the curb and on the roof. In retirement, Pete gladly gave up air travel and enjoyed many cross-country road trips with Alice, visiting friends and family along the way. Pete will always dwell among our funniest and fondest memories deep in our hearts. Pete rarely missed a funeral, or any family event. Due to limitations imposed by the pandemic, memorial gatherings for Pete will be postponed. Remembrances may be posted, albeit digitally at

COKINOS Peter Calvert Cokinos (Age 84) Overcome on April 20, 2020, in a fierce battle with the novel coronavirus, after nearly three weeks in hospital care. His wife was at his bedside, his daughter on video providing music and an ancient Greek prayer to accompany his last words and breath. Peter was born on November 13, 1935, in Washington, DC, to George and Bernice "Bebe" Cokinos. Among loving survivors are his wife, Alice Ralph of Ann Arbor, MI; daughter Chryssa Halley (Steve) of Huntingtown, MD; grandsons, Steven Halley and Brian Halley; brother Roger Cokinos of Potomac, MD; sister Patricia Cibel of Bethesda, MD; sister Lynda Cokinos (Mark Noone) of Washington, DC; nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorably met, witty, sincere and readily loyal, he leaves a large family of friends from coast to coast. Often doing his homework in the Library of Congress, Pete graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, in Washington, DC. He attended Georgetown University and American University before transferring to the University of Miami, Florida, graduating with a degree in international economics. After college, Pete returned to Washington, DC, and was called to duty in the peacetime draft between Korean and Vietnam wars. After training, Pete was posted as a private with security clearance, serving two years at the Pentagon. Pete's primary career was in college textbook publishing with the former Wadsworth Publishing Company in Belmont, CA. Beginning in 1961, he was an early field representative on college campuses throughout an East Coast region. His responsibilities expanded to management, training and recruitment throughout the U.S. In 1974, Pete moved from his home base in Potomac, Maryland to manage the Midwestern region based in Ann Arbor, MI. He was in the forefront of bringing women into the sales force. He was an admired mentor and helped launch many careers. Broadly curious, Pete avidly read printed material on nearly any subject. He shunned all forms of digital communications and preferred to compose thoughtful, handwritten letters. He had eclectic tastes in music, loved photography, bird watching and cooking. Living with Alice in the same house since 1976, Pete fed both people and birds, including an adopted cockatiel that perched on his shoulder and groomed his beard. Although he was a fan of the Farmers Market, he tended home gardens at the curb and on the roof. In retirement, Pete gladly gave up air travel and enjoyed many cross-country road trips with Alice, visiting friends and family along the way. Pete will always dwell among our funniest and fondest memories deep in our hearts. Pete rarely missed a funeral, or any family event. Due to limitations imposed by the pandemic, memorial gatherings for Pete will be postponed. Remembrances may be posted, albeit digitally at www.muehligannarbor.com Memorial donations may be made to Avalon Housing, Huron River Watershed Council (both in Ann Arbor, MI), Sierra Club, ACLU, National Public Radio or to similar environmental, human rights, housing, public or non-profit organizations. Memorial donations may be made to Avalon Housing, Huron River Watershed Council (both in Ann Arbor, MI), Sierra Club, ACLU, National Public Radio or to similar environmental, human rights, housing, public or non-profit organizations. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close