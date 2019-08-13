The Washington Post

Peter J. Coles  

On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Aldie, VA. Beloved husband of Ethel Coles; brother of Nancy, John and Dorcas Davis and Howard Coles. He is also survived by the Walters Family of Alabama and California; his Goddaughter Sara Forrest and a host of other relatives and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St Peters in the Woods, 5911 Fairview Woods Dr., Fairfax Station, VA 22039. Rev, Marlene Forrest officiating. Interment in Quantico National Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Greene Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 13, 2019
