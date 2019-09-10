The Washington Post

PETER DAVIO

State Deputy Dale W. Trott expresses the condolences of the Maryland State Council Knights of Columbus upon the death of Past State Deputy Peter Davio. PSD Davio was State Deputy during the 2010-2012 State Council years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Funeral Home, 2111 Beallsville Rd., Barnesville, MD 20835. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Parish, 18230 Barnesville Rd., Barnesville, MD 20838 with interment immediately following.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 10, 2019
