PETER DALE DENT, SR. (Age 81)

Of Frederick, MD and formerly Takoma Park, MD, died Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born November 23, 1937 in Washington, DC, to the late Theodore Hatch Dent and Vera Audrey (Graninger) Dent. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force ; former owner/operator of American Gas Station in Silver Spring; and was an industrial mechanic. He also was an avid boater and fisherman. Survived by two daughters, Leslie Ann Dent Gurewitz (Greg) of New Market, MD; and Patricia Dent-Lewis (Rick) of Frederick; brother, Theodore Hatch Dent, II, (Mary) of Bryantown, MD; four grandchildren, Alyssa Lewis, Jake Gurewitz, Mathew Gurewitz, and Zoe Dent; former wife, Leslie R. Dent; and predeceased by son, Peter D. Dent, Jr. Visitation from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. Funeral services to begin at 12 noon on Saturday, September 28 from All Saints Episcopal Church - Oakley Hall, 21656 Oakley Rd., Avenue, MD. Interment to follow in church cemetery.