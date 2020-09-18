1/
PETER ESPENSCHIED
Peter Espenschied  
Passed away at his home on Monday, September 7,2020 at 83. An astronomer and bookseller, he was deeply involved in DC politics and community issues for more than 50 years. His life had taken him all over the world, from the deserts of Mauritania to the nunataks of Antarctica, and many places between. He is survived by his sons, Jonathan and Jared, his grandsons, Tobias and Samson, his sister, Joan and extended family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
