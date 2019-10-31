Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER FACAS. View Sign Service Information Jefferson Funeral Chapel 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria , VA 22315 (703)-971-7400 Send Flowers Notice

FACAS PETER WILLIAM FACAS Peter William Facas, 76, of Falls Church, Virginia, died peacefully on October 23, 2019. A native of Paterson and Clifton, New Jersey, Peter was born on July 13, 1943 to William and Yolanda Facas (nee DeMarzo). He graduated from Pope Pius XII High School in Passaic, New Jersey in 1961, where he excelled in math and science. Inspired by the space race, Peter went on to receive a B.A. in Physics and a Master in Mechanical Engineering both from The Catholic University of America. Peter was a proud public servant who spent his entire career as a physicist for the Department of the Navy - working at the Naval Air Systems Command and the Office of Special Projects - where he led national security projects. He also served as a Navy liaison and technical advisor to the Kuwaiti armed forces and received a commendation from that nation for his contributions. After 39 years of dedicated public service, Peter retired from the federal government in 2005. After his retirement, one could find Peter every Friday and Saturday at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum where he was a docent for seven years. For his dedica-. tion, he received the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2016 Peter will always be remembered for his roaring laugh, his keen intellect, his unending generosity, and one helluva homemade Thanksgiving lasagna. He loved a good library book, building furniture in his woodwork shop, cracking a corny joke, and self-designating himself as chief photographer at family gatherings. Most of all, Peter loved his family deeply. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Carol Ann Nelson. Peter is survived by his wife of 36 years, Maxanne Witkin of Falls Church, Virginia; sons Matthew Facas (Rebecca) of Highlandville, Missouri, Norman Facas (Yuchen Zang) of Seattle, Washington, and Sam Facas of Oakland, California; grandchildren Jacob Facas of Falls Church, Virginia, and Monty, Hank and Charlotte Facas, of Highlandville, Missouri. He is also survived by his brother Alexis Facas of Hamburg, New Jersey; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Bill Romeo, of Waretown, New Jersey; and many much-loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donations can be made to the National Air and Space Museum. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the National Air and Space Museum. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date.

