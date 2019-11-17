

Peter Henry Gould (Age 77)



Passed away peacefully September 21,2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI, after two major brain-bleeds.

Peter was born on October 22, 1941 to Sydney Henry Gould and Katherine Ozburn Gould, in Toronto, Canada. He graduated from Brown University in 1962, served as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Air Force at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, earned his Ph.D. in mathematics from Georgetown University in 1973, and his J.D. from the University of Virginia in 1979. After 29 years as General Counsel at the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, writing briefs and representing the Government before the Supreme Court, he retired in 2008, to focus again on chess, having attained the rank of National Master, and bridge. Peter will be remembered as a kind and loyal friend, with a dry wit and thriving intellect, but should also be remembered for his dedication to family in its many iterations. Predeceased by his loving wife, Katryna Regan Gould, he is survived by two brothers, Robert Gould of Edinburgh, Scotland and William Gould of Columbus, OH, and one son, Paul Henry Gould of Chevy Chase, MD.

A memorial service celebrating Peter's life will be held on Monday, November 18, at 10 a.m. at the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Bethesda, MD.