Peter F. Grazzini Sr.
Peter Francis Grazzini Sr. (Age 79) of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019 at the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was born on November 22, 1939, in Washington, DC, son of the late Athos and Marcella (Cordua) Grazzini. He graduated from St. John's College High School in Washington, DC and later obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Georgia Tech and his MBA from University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. Peter retired as Regional Vice President of Sales at Equifax. He was a Veteran, having served his country in the United States Navy
during the Cuban missile crisis. He was a member of Church of Our Saviour in Charlottesville. Survivors include his wife of over 36 years, Paula Baird Grazzini of Charlottesville; two sons, Peter F. Grazzini, Jr. of Bethesda, Maryland and Brian M. Grazzini of Marietta, Georgia; a daughter, Joanne M. Grazzini of Los Angeles, California; six grandchildren, Julia, Jenni, Barbara, and Brian Grazzini, all of Bethesda and Paul and Peter (Evan) Grazzini of Marietta; a sister, Barbara Grazzini of Washington, DC; and a number of other extended family members and,friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Church of Our Saviour, in Charlottesville, by the Reverends Kathleen Sturges and David Stoddard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Church of Our Saviour: 1165 East Rio Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901; the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA: 3355 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901; or Hospice of the Piedmont: 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at