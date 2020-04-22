

Peter Greene, M.D.



Departed this life on April 10, 2020. Dr. Greene, a native Washingtonian, was born February 22,1953 to Katherine Karras Greene and Harry Greene (deceased).Dr. Greene graduated from Wesleyan University and Howard University Medical School. He maintained a medical practice with a specialty in Dermatology in Northeast Washington, DC for many years. He was an avid reader and committed scientist. In his earlier years Dr. Greene traveled extensively; and throughout his life remained interested in cultural, science and social issues. Dr. Greene was a strong supporter of the D.C. Recovery Community Alliance. Dr. Greene is survived by his loving daughters Melina M. Greene, Aral C. Greene and his former wife Natalia M. Combs Greene, his Aunt and Uncle Dorothy and Frank Karras, several cousins, and a host of loving and dedicated friends. Those who knew Dr. Greene will remember fondly his quick wit, and dry humor. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.