

Captain S. Peter Huhn

1932 - 2019



On November 3, Peter Huhn of Alexandria, VA passed away following a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. Peter was born in Philadelphia in 1932, graduated from the Haverford School in Haverford, PA in 1952 and Dartmouth College in 1956. Following college his path into the Navy seemed predetermined. He became a Naval Aviator and accumulated 10,000 flight hours and 800 carrier landings in his 30 year career. Captain Huhn's awards include the On November 3, Peter Huhn of Alexandria, VA passed away following a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. Peter was born in Philadelphia in 1932, graduated from the Haverford School in Haverford, PA in 1952 and Dartmouth College in 1956. Following college his path into the Navy seemed predetermined. He became a Naval Aviator and accumulated 10,000 flight hours and 800 carrier landings in his 30 year career. Captain Huhn's awards include the Bronze Star . He continued to talk with his hands in true pilot fashion for many years after retirement. His next career move was into the Navy League where he served as the Director of Legislative Affairs for 13 years.

He spent his retirement hitting tennis and golf balls, and walking his well loved dogs...Philly, Maizy and Caddy. He even tried a bit of oyster farming but he found his passion in golf and was the President of the Fort Belvoir Retired Mens Golf Association for many years. He developed wonderful friendships that carried them all through the winter months with lunches and the summer months with tournaments, matches and travels around Virginia.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 24 years, Channing Brown Huhn; his daughters, Sally Huhn (Rafa Orellana) of Rivas, Spain, Jenna Huhn (fiance Wes Eppard) of Naples, FL; his sons, Peter Huhn (Susan) of Temecula, CA , Joe Huhn (Lori) of Orinda, CA. He took much pride in his grandchildren, Elisa and David Orellana, Matthew, Kristen and Andrew Huhn, Jake and Scott Huhn. His loss is also felt by his step sons, Jack Crutchfield (Christina), Paul Crutchfield (Celeste) and step grandchildren, Annabelle, Georgia, Ellie and Abby.

There will be a memorial gathering at the Jefferson Chapel in Alexandria on November 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. with burial at Arlington in the Spring. Memorial donations can be made in his honor to Saint Jude Childrens Research Center, ID #11796467.