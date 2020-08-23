PETER HUNT
On Saturday, August 15,2020 of Glenn Dale, MD. Loving husband of Lisa M. Hunt. Beloved father of Marquis McNeill Hunt. Brother of Juliet Cox and Gregory Hunt. Loving grandfather of Lawrence Bernard Ellison. Son of Brigitte Gertrud Luise Bischoff and the late James Emanuel Hunt. Relatives and friends may call at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, Route 450 Race Track Rd., Bowie, MD, on Saturday, August 29,2020 from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service 2 p.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m..