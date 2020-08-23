PETER HUNT  

1/
On Saturday, August 15,2020 of Glenn Dale, MD. Loving husband of Lisa M. Hunt. Beloved father of Marquis McNeill Hunt. Brother of Juliet Cox and Gregory Hunt. Loving grandfather of Lawrence Bernard Ellison. Son of Brigitte Gertrud Luise Bischoff and the late James Emanuel Hunt. Relatives and friends may call at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, Route 450 Race Track Rd., Bowie, MD, on Saturday, August 29,2020 from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service 2 p.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m..


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
AUG
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
SEP
4
Interment
02:30 PM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
3014648836
