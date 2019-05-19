

Peter Joseph Konieczny



Of Derwood, MD, and Santa Rosa, CA, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his beloved wife, children and grandchildren, on Friday, May 17, 2019. beloved husband of

Marianna Konieczny; father of Matthew Konieczny (Grace), Magdalena Pettey (Patrick); grandfather of Nicholas and Veronika Pettey, Andrew, Karolina and Katherine Konieczny and the late Dominik Pettey. Visitation will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dominik Pettey Scholarship Fund