1/1
PETER KAUFMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Peter Gerard Kaufmann  (Age 84)  
Of Lausanne, Switzerland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Peter was born in Rotterdam, Holland, on September 28, 1936, to Hans and Alice Kaufmann. He fled Holland with his family to Argentina, and later moved to New York. After serving in the U.S. Army, he returned to Rotterdam and the family business. This was the beginning of a long, successful career, travelling throughout the world, which culminated with the presentation of "Officier in the Orde van Oranje-Nassau," awarded by Queen Beatrix in 1990.Throughout his life, Peter always found time for family, friends, and a good story. He was never happier than when surrounded by his family and friends on special occasions, of which there were many. He relished the role of grandfather, organizing memorable skiing trips and vacations to New York and London.Peter will be fondly remembered for his passion for life, languages, and art. His sense of humour and genuine kindness affected everyone he met, and he will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Alice Kaufmann, and his sister, Carla Lynton.He leaves behind his family; Felicia,; daughter, Tracy and son-in-law, Gary Valentine, grandsons, Nicholas and Aaron Valentine, great-grandson, Liam Valentine, nephews, David and Eric Lynton, as well as Ayala, and many close friends throughout the world. Service scheduled for a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved