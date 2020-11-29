

Peter Gerard Kaufmann (Age 84)

Of Lausanne, Switzerland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Peter was born in Rotterdam, Holland, on September 28, 1936, to Hans and Alice Kaufmann. He fled Holland with his family to Argentina, and later moved to New York. After serving in the U.S. Army, he returned to Rotterdam and the family business. This was the beginning of a long, successful career, travelling throughout the world, which culminated with the presentation of "Officier in the Orde van Oranje-Nassau," awarded by Queen Beatrix in 1990.Throughout his life, Peter always found time for family, friends, and a good story. He was never happier than when surrounded by his family and friends on special occasions, of which there were many. He relished the role of grandfather, organizing memorable skiing trips and vacations to New York and London.Peter will be fondly remembered for his passion for life, languages, and art. His sense of humour and genuine kindness affected everyone he met, and he will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Alice Kaufmann, and his sister, Carla Lynton.He leaves behind his family; Felicia,; daughter, Tracy and son-in-law, Gary Valentine, grandsons, Nicholas and Aaron Valentine, great-grandson, Liam Valentine, nephews, David and Eric Lynton, as well as Ayala, and many close friends throughout the world. Service scheduled for a later date.



