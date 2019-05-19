The Washington Post

PETER KONIECZNY

Service Information
St Patrick's Church
4101 Norbeck Rd
Rockville, MD 20853
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4101 Norbeck Road
Rockville, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4101 Norbeck Road
Rockville, MD
Notice
Peter Joseph Konieczny  

Of Derwood, MD, and Santa Rosa, CA, on Friday, May 17, 2019. beloved husband of
Marianna Konieczny; father of Matthew Konieczny (Grace), Magdalena Pettey (Patrick);
grandfather of Nicholas,
Veronika Pettey, Andrew, Karolina and Katherine Konieczny and the late Dominik Pettey. Visitation will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dominik Pettey Scholarship Fund at Gonzaga College High School: https://www.gonzaga.org/support-gonzaga/events/dominik-pettey-purple-white-hockey-game. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
