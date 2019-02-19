PETER LAFEN

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER LAFEN.

 

Peter Michael Lafen  

On Wednesday February 13, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Caroline L. Early; father of Katherine A. Lafen (Julien Xavier) and Masha A. Lafen; grandfather of Theodore Xavier; brother of Thomas Lafen (Deborah). Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Friday, February 22, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the Russian Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 4001 17th Street NW, Washington DC, 20011 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. Interment at Oakland Cemetery, Adams Ave. & Ramona Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19124 on Monday, February 25 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Earth or A Wider Circle.

logo
Funeral Home
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.