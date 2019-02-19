Peter Michael Lafen
On Wednesday February 13, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Caroline L. Early; father of Katherine A. Lafen (Julien Xavier) and Masha A. Lafen; grandfather of Theodore Xavier; brother of Thomas Lafen (Deborah). Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Friday, February 22, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the Russian Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 4001 17th Street NW, Washington DC, 20011 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. Interment at Oakland Cemetery, Adams Ave. & Ramona Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19124 on Monday, February 25 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Earth or A Wider Circle.