PETER LOUIS LIGNOS
Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away In the early hours of May 21, 2019 at Carroll County Hospice in Westminster, MD. He is survived by his three children, Robert, Maria and Effie and five grandchildren, Franklin, Holly, Melissa, Sophia and Angela and his great-granddaughter Adrienne. Louis worked for the federal government for 30 years retiring with the highest rank possible. He was a WWII
veteran with The Army Air Corp and Merchant Marines before that. He was married to his loving bride of 69 years Sophia who passed away September 10, 2016.
For any who wish to pay their condolences visitation will be held at Saint George's Orthodox Church at 7701 Bradley Blvd. Bethesda, MD 20817 on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Please sign the family online guestbook at