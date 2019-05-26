

PETER F. McNEISH "Pete"



Passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born in 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a graduate of Brown University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Following a distinguished career in the law and trade association management, he retired to North Carolina to pursue his passion for golf.

He was the devoted husband of his wife Ann, father of sons Sean (deceased) and Ryan, stepfather of Kris and Grandpa of Andy, Breanna, Kendall, Graeme, Fia and Finn. He was also the loving brother of Ron and Gil, uncle of Mark (deceased), H, Megan and Hilary.

A private celebration of life will be held in the near future.