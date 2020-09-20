1/1
PETER MICHOS
1931 - 2020
Peter Michos (Age 89)  
Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Arlington with his wife by his bedside. Peter was born March 25, 1931 in Greece to John and Athena Michos. He is survived by his spouse, children and grandchildren.Peter immigrated to the United States as a young man. He served in the US Navy and later settled in Arlington. Peter called Arlington home for over 50 years and was successful with several real estate ventures. The funeral service will be at Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, Falls Church on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a graveside service at Columbia Garden Cemetery in Arlington.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation at parkinson.org

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church,
