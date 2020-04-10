Dr. PETER MONTGOMERY BAINUM
1938 ~ 2020
Peter passed away on April 3, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. He is survived by his loving wife, Carmen Cecilia, as well as his son Dave, Dave's wife Selene, and Peter's sister Mibs (Mary) McCullough.
Due to Stay At Home restrictions currently in place throughout the DC region, the Bainum family will hold a memorial service for Peter at a future date. During this interim period, the family invites any interested parties to visit the online Memorial page created in Peter's honor, at the following URL: https://bit.ly/2yKYbSB