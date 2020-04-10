The Washington Post

Dr. PETER MONTGOMERY BAINUM (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. PETER MONTGOMERY BAINUM.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Dr. PETER MONTGOMERY BAINUM  
1938 ~ 2020  

Peter passed away on April 3, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. He is survived by his loving wife, Carmen Cecilia, as well as his son Dave, Dave's wife Selene, and Peter's sister Mibs (Mary) McCullough.
 
Due to Stay At Home restrictions currently in place throughout the DC region, the Bainum family will hold a memorial service for Peter at a future date. During this interim period, the family invites any interested parties to visit the online Memorial page created in Peter's honor, at the following URL: https://bit.ly/2yKYbSB
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.