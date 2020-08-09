1/1
Peter N. Caress
On August 1, 2020, Peter Newkirk Caress, age 50, of Columbia, MD, passed away peacefully after a courageous fight with cancer. He was raised in Annandale, VA, graduating from JEB Stuart/Jefferson Tech High School before receiving an AB from Dartmouth College in 1991 and a Master's degree from Purdue University in 1994. He worked as a computer engineer with GL Communications where he developed telecommunications equipment. He was active in the community theatre scene designing award-winning lighting schemes for numerous productions in the Washington area. Peter is mourned by his wife, Sunitha Venugopal; his parents, Edward and Virginia Caress; his siblings, Rebecca Carter and James Caress; his aunt and uncle; and his nieces and nephews. Family and friends cherish his quiet demeanor, dry wit, and remarkable intelligence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to your local community theatre or Fight Colorectal Cancer.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
