1/
PETER PARAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Peter Paras (Age 91)  
On Monday October 12, 2020 of Derwood, MD passed with his family by his side. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Dimitra Paras; loving father of Smaroula (John) Stephens, Frederick (Linda) Paraskevoudakis, and Peter (Anette) Paras, Jr., Aimee (Kevin), and Noel (Nicole); dear grandfather of Georgina (Malcolm), Peter III, Katerina, Aleksandra, Elaina, Eugenia, and Matthew. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.A Private Funeral service will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817. Interment to follow to Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, International Orthodox Christian Charity, Manna Food Center, or Smile of the Child. Please view and sign online family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved