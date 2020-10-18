PETER PARAS

On Monday October 12, 2020 of Derwood, MD passed with his family by his side. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Dimitra Paras; loving father of Smaroula (John) Stephens, Frederick (Linda) Paraskevoudakis, and Peter (Anette) Paras, Jr., Aimee (Kevin), and Noel (Nicole); dear grandfather of Georgina (Malcolm), Peter III, Katerina, Aleksandra, Elaina, Eugenia, and Matthew. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.A Private Funeral service will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817. Interment to follow to Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, International Orthodox Christian Charity, Manna Food Center, or Smile of the Child. Please view and sign online family guestbook at