Peter Panagiotis Harry Petropoulos (Age 56)
Passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2020. Peter is the beloved father of Talis and Maia, son of Harry and Artemis, brother of Dean and George, partner to Deborah, co-parent with Yura, uncle to Milo, Ivan, Asa, Athena, Christos, Stavros, and a beloved family member and friend to countless others. Peter, raised in Pittsburgh, was the first of three sons born to Artemis and Harry Petropoulos, who moved to Pittsburgh from the Greek villages of Vlahokerasia and Arvanitokerasia. Peter studied at the University of Pittsburgh, where he received his degree in political science, one of his true passions which brought him to the city of Washington, DC. While living there, Peter became an amazing and committed social activist. For many years, he vigorously participated in a wide array of political and community movements. Peter made sure that his daughters knew his family, his culture, and they understood and respected his beliefs and values. His family members were the most important things to him; he loved and cared for them immensely. Peter valued spending quality time with family and friends and made every possible effort to do so. Peter was truly one of a kind. He loved unconditionally and cared very deeply about the things most important to him. He was selfless, he changed lives, gave chances, and he loved to share his joy and knowledge. He fought for change and stood up for people in need. He was an incredibly intelligent, talented and funny individual. Words cannot fully describe the magnificent person we lost on Monday, November 30. He is dearly missed and will never be forgotten. The visitation will be this Sunday, December 6th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the Trisagion Service at 5:30 p.m., and the funeral service will be on Monday December 7, at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Both will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 419 S. Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 The service will also be live streamed at http://stnickspgh.org/
Flowers can be sent directly to the Cathedral. Arrangements by John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street. www.freyvogelfuneralhome.com