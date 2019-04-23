PETER REEVE

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
PETER REEVE (Age 85)  

Peter Reeve died peacefully surrounded by his family in Suburban Hospital, MD on April 19, 2019 at the age of 85, after a battle with cancer.
 
Peter was the beloved husband of Mia Reeve, a loving father to Francesca (Sossy), Rosie, Stephanie and Georg, and grandfather to Lauren, Dan, Esme, Matthew, Yumi and Garrett, and much missed brother of John and Pamela.
 
Peter was born in Carshalton, Surrey, in England and graduated in 1958 with a PhD. He became a fellow of the Royal College of Pathology in 1972 and enjoyed a long, successful career in the field of microbiology in Europe and the United States. He joined the FDA after retiring from WHO in Geneva, Switzerland. Peter was involved in the development of drugs and vaccines for influenza, polio and tropical diseases, such as malaria.
 
Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 12 to 1 p.m., where Memorial Gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kensington Volunteer Fire Department, Inc, P.O. Box 222, Kensington, MD 20895.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 23, 2019
