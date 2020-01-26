Peter C. Reivas (Age 64)
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Gail; one grandson, Xavior'; three sisters, Lima, Cheryl, Charmain; and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing, 12 Noon, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home, 4535 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL. Memorial Service, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Advent Health Tampa, Chapel, 3100 E. Fletcher Avenue, Tampa, FL. Condolences may be sent to GDReivas, P.O. Box 82387, Tampa, FL 33682".