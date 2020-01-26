The Washington Post

Peter C. Reivas (Age 64)  

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Gail; one grandson, Xavior'; three sisters, Lima, Cheryl, Charmain; and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing, 12 Noon, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home, 4535 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL. Memorial Service, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Advent Health Tampa, Chapel, 3100 E. Fletcher Avenue, Tampa, FL. Condolences may be sent to GDReivas, P.O. Box 82387, Tampa, FL 33682".
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020
