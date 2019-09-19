Peter Stein Rosché
"Tonton"(Age 69)
Passed away on September 6, 2019. Son of Marie S. and Theodore R. Rosché, brother of Timothy (Sadio), nephew of Dorothy Wynne (Leonard), cousin of Mark Newbold (Judy) and Michael Newbold, uncle of Peter W (Dionne), Madelaine (Ricardo), and Marie-Sadio (Marco); great-uncle of Pierre, Ellis, Zoe, Norah, and Summer. Raised in Claremont, CA and Kensington, MD. Graduated from Kensington ES, Kensington Junior High, Walter Johnson High School, Tufts University. Founder and director for 35 years at Angier After School Program (K-5) Waban, MA. Memorial service to be in Boston, MA at a later date. Peter was a voracious reader, lover of all kinds of music (he owned thousands of recordings), intelligent, raconteur, lover of all people, upbeat, and devoted to his family.