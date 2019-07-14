

Peter J. Rose



Peter J. Rose, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 after a battle with cancer. With his loving wife, Mary and trusted guard dog Luci by his side, Pete won out his first fight with cancer but ultimately could not outlive Keith Richards as he had hoped to do. Pete brightened every room he entered, lifted every person he knew, and never met a Guinness he wouldn't consume. Born in New York and raised in Maine, Pete arrived in Washington, DC. in the early 1980's with little in his pockets and nothing but a suitcase. Working his way through American University, Pete always kept his eye on politics and ultimately embarked on a career on Capitol Hill as a staff member to members of Congress from Texas, Michigan, New York, and Maine. He went on to found his own government affairs firm and become one of Washington's premier defense lobbyists; known, trusted, and respected by his peers and those he encountered throughout his career. Having met Presidents, Governors, Senators, and Representatives, and even befriending a few along the way, Pete treated everyone he met equally and made friends wherever he went. Gadfly, raconteur, and man about town, Pete kept his interests varied, like the Renaissance Man he was. However, his heart always fell back on the Rolling Stones, Guinness beer, crabs, his wife Mary, and his passion for animals. Pete's accomplishments are many and significant, but his greatest is his impact is on the lives of others. Pete lives on through those who loved him and those whose lives he touched. Pete is survived by his wife, Mary Maher-Rose; mother Elizabeth (Betty) Rose; brothers, Jeffrey Rose and Keith Rose; and sisters, Elizabeth (Beth) Burbeck, Janet Rose, and Anne Kunzinger. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Harold Rose; brother, Paul Rose; and sister, Kathleen Rose. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Fredericksburg Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 10819 Courthouse Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22408.

