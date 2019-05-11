Peter John Selwood
On Saturday, May 4, 2019, Peter John Selwood formerly of Chevy Chase, MD and recently of Pittsburgh, PA. He is predeceased by his wife, Beverly Crouch Selwood; his parents, John L.B. and Eileen Selwood; and his brother, John A. Selwood. Peter is survived by his children, sons, Christopher J. Selwood (Maria) and Michael Selwood; his daughter, Amy Selwood McGovern (Christopher); his twin sisters, Maureen and Helen Selwood; his brother, James Selwood (Julia); seven grandchildren, (Christopher W. Selwood, Alexa Selwood, Sophie Selwood, Colin McGovern, Olivia Selwood, Tommy Selwood, and Shea McGovern); his brother-in-law, Richard Crouch (Mary Kay Cooney); several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Peter was born in Horsham, England on July 3, 1942 and lived in Malahide, Ireland. When Peter emigrated with his family to the United States, he settled in Niagara Falls, NY and later in Buffalo, NY. Peter graduated from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in Buffalo, NY and received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from American University in Washington, DC. After completing his service as a lieutenant in the United States Navy
in 1971, Peter settled in Bethesda, MD where he began a lifelong career in commercial real estate and mortgage banking. He was a founding member and the first president of the Bethesda Soccer Club. The family will receive visitors at The Chapel at the Shrine of The Most Blessed Sacrament (the Chapel is located in the Duffy Parish Center), 3630 Quesada St., NW, Washington, DC 20015 on Thursday, May 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held in the main church at The Shrine of The Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada St., NW, Washington, DC 20015 on Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m. Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Washington, DC Veteran Affairs Medical Center.