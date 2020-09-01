

peter w. stiCKLES U.S. Army 1946 - 2020

Peter William Stickles, 73, of Arlington, Virginia, formerly of Pittsfield, MA and Rutland, VT, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born in Pittsfield on September 18, 1946, to the late Howard F. and Mary Scott Stickles Marx. He attended Pittsfield schools and was a 1964 graduate of Rutland High School. He received his BA degree from Western Illinois University. A Vietnam veteran, Mr. Stickles served in the U.S. Army from 1966 through 1969 and was stationed in Thailand. He was a member of the VFW Post 648 in Rutland, VT. Mr. Stickles had a multi-faceted career. He served as Program Director of the Windham Foundation in Grafton, VT: as Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms of the Vermont General Assembly; and as Assistant Judge of the Vermont Superior Court, where he established the state's first temporary shelter for battered women and children. In 2001, Peter was appointed by President George H. W. Bush Sr. to the Department of Energy where he served as Executive Assistant to the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Domestic and International Energy Policy. After his appointment ended, he served as Vice President of Research Services at Hawthorn Group, a Corporate Public Relations firm in Arlington, until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Washington, DC and our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Arlington, VA. Peter is survived by his brother, David G. Stickles (Deborah), of Niskayuna, NY; his sister, Elizabeth H. Stickles of Wilton Manors, FL; his niece, Deanna Stickles-Bach (Jason): his nephew, David R. Stickles (Jessica); his great nieces and nephews, and cousins. The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the caring staff at Bonhill Assisted Living who helped make Peter's final days comfortable and peaceful. Services will be held privately. Those wishing to honor Peter in a special way are asked to make memorial donations to The Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA is handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store