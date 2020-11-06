

Peter Douglas Stogis

Peter Douglas Stogis passed away on October 22, 2020 at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving and grieving wife of 17 years, Joan Stogis, and by many friends from his long active life.Born in Detroit in 1936, Peter grew up in the Chicago, IL area. As an undergraduate at Purdue University, Peter joined an ROTC program focused on aviation. After graduation in 1956, Peter began his US Navy career as a pilot. Yes, he did see the world; Peter was stationed in posts from Hawaii to Alaska, to NATO headquarters in Brussels and many places in-between. He retired in 1983 with the rank of Commander, and turned his energy and talents to a passion for sailing. Peter was active in Washington area organizations including the West River Sailing Club, Singles on Sailboats, Sailing Club of Washington, and the sailing program of the Ski Club of Washington D.C. Peter organized many bareboat charter trips; on a memorable sail in Maine he met his future wife, Joan. For several years Peter also participated in the AARP Tax Aide program which offers free assistance in preparing federal and state income taxes. Peter and Joan shared varied interests from the origins of the universe to the beginnings of modern art and they travelled extensively. For more than two decades Peter volunteered as an event representative for programs of the Smithsonian Associates.Friends will gather to share memories and celebrate Peter's life when permitted by COVID -19 conditions.



