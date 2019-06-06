PETER SUPKO, JR. (Age 71)
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Casey House, Montgomery Hospice after a long battle with liver disease. Peter was born to Tekla Supko and Peter Supko Sr. on March 6, 1948 in Shendoah, Pennsylvania. A beloved husband, father, friend, mentor, four-leaf clover finder, and packrat. A child of three, at the age of 18 he served in the Navy as a technician aboard aircraft carriers during the Vietnam war
period. He went on to receive a degree in finance from the University of Delaware, and work various jobs in the electric and technology field until finding his passion in computer science. He dedicated his life to cyber security, working for the Mitre Corporation in support of the intelligence community, where he worked for over twenty years and retired in 2016, protecting the country he loved. He is survived by his wife, Anne Kuh, daughter, Cathryn Supko, son, Alex Supko, brother, Michael Supko, and sister, Irene Supko.
A service will be held on July 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodend Sanctuary & Mansion, 8940 Jones Mill Road, Chevy Chase, MD 20815. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Montgomery Hospice.