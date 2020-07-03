

PETER L. SZANTON

Peter L. Szanton, who died June 7, 2020, leaves behind a life striking not just for its achievements but for its optimism, idealism and good judgment. Born into a Jewish family in New York City in 1930, Peter had two remarkable parents, Jules and Carol Szanton, and a beloved younger brother David. A lover of peace, Peter served proudly as an enlisted man in the Korean War. He had a blissful 63-year marriage to Eleanor Stokes Szanton, a Philadelphia Quaker. Well-launched in a legal career, in 1961 Peter Szanton moved his family to Washington, DC and Federal government service, stirred by President Kennedy's appeal: "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country." Peter wrote four books, tackling complex subjects with writing as clear as a pane of glass. His knack for analyzing problems and explaining them clearly made him a natural as a consultant to foundations and Jewish organizations. Peter's family basked in his optimism good humor and excellent counsel. The more complex the problem, the more remarkable was the wisdom, clarity and calm of the advice. "Not to worry" was a favorite phrase. Peter was forward-looking. He had a remarkable book collection, but though very fond of his oldest editions, when asked at age 86 what five books he would take to a desert island, he replied, "Some that I haven't read yet." He adored his wife, and she ran to the door when he came home. His three children loved and admired him and all three chose careers which reflected aspects of their father. Nathan became a builder; Andrew, a writer; and Sarah, a professor. To all who knew him, Peter Szanton's life still speaks, a marvel of determined happiness and skillful design. Funeral arrangements were private.



