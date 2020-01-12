The Washington Post

Peter VanLowe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter VanLowe.
Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church
3820 Aspen Hill Road
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church
3820 Aspen Hill Road
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

PETER VanLOWE  

Peter VanLowe, Retired Middle school principal, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Helen; a son, Kevin; daughter Krystal; grandson Maurice; granddaughters Sophia and Faith; sister, Matilda Seaton of Detroit; sister in law, Rose VanLowe; a loving cousin, Lovely Billups of New York, and many others. Viewing 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 3820 Aspen Hill Road, Silver Spring, MD 20906. Arrangements entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.