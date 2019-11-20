

Peter Lawrence Violante



On Sunday, November 17, 2019, Peter Lawrence Violante of Silver Spring, Maryland. Beloved husband of the late Juanita D. Violante; survived by his brother Lawrence Violante and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

He is remembered for his courage and bravery in World War II and is quoted here: " I entered the US Navy in June of 1942. In November of 1942 I was involved in the invasion of Africa aboard the USS Elizabeth C. Stanton. We hit the beach on D-Day in the early hours. As we were heading in to the beach (troops aboard), we could hear the big shells whistling over our heads. We made this landing, and others, without any casualties. The first night, at sun-down, three ships were torpedoed. We, the small boat crew, picked up survivors. The next evening, five other ships were torpedoed. We were left to pick up survivors. Some of the men picked up the night before were dropped off on a ship that was torpedoed that second night. I have often wondered how many of them made it through the second time. We spent a night in a foxhole on the beach of Fedala, Africa. Casablanca was secured, and the ships were able to make it into the harbor for unloading. On the way home, we acted as a hospital ship. Some of the survivors, from torpedoed ships, were severely burned. I went through three other invasions (all on D-Day) and one campaign in Northern Africa, for which I was awarded my 5th battle star. The LST 350 was involved in the invasions of Sicily, Salerno and Normandy (Omaha Beach.) LST 350 made number of round trips with supplies and troops to each of the beaches. We were under numerous air attacks - close misses. Thank God, our only casualties were five crew members. While docked in Glasgow, Scotland my kid brother (Anthony Violante, also US Navy) came aboard ship - it sure was a big surprise."

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD at 12:30 p.m. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Center.