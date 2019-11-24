The Washington Post

PETER WALPOLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER WALPOLE.
Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Paint Branch Unitarian Universalist Church
9215 Powder Mill Road
Adelphi, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

PETER HAWLEY WALPOLE  

Peter Hawley Walpole of Greenbelt, Maryland died unexpectedly after a cardiac procedure on November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Jacqui, father of Michael, Greg, Alun and Hugh; son of the late Norman Walpole and Evelyn Smith (Hawley), brother of David, Mark, Rachel, Andrew and Jonathan and uncle to several nieces, nephews and their families.
A celebration of Peter's life will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 1 p.m. at Paint Branch Unitarian Universalist Church, 9215 Powder Mill Road, Adelphi, MD. Consider giving the gift of a native tree in memory of Peter at dnr.state.md.us/forests.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.