PETER HAWLEY WALPOLE
Peter Hawley Walpole of Greenbelt, Maryland died unexpectedly after a cardiac procedure on November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Jacqui, father of Michael, Greg, Alun and Hugh; son of the late Norman Walpole and Evelyn Smith
(Hawley), brother of David, Mark, Rachel, Andrew and Jonathan and uncle to several nieces, nephews and their families.
A celebration of Peter's life will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 1 p.m. at Paint Branch Unitarian Universalist Church, 9215 Powder Mill Road, Adelphi, MD. Consider giving the gift of a native tree in memory of Peter at dnr.state.md
.us/forests.