PETER WITKOWSKI

Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
PETER ALEXANDER WITKOWSKI  

On Thursday, December 19, 2019. The beloved husband of Lisa Witkowski; father of Alexander Witkowski of Edgewater, MD and Emma (Ryan Crim) Witkowski of Virginia Beach, VA; brother of John (Theresa) Witkowski of Sykesville, MD and Elizabeth Witkowski of Falls Church, VA. Memorial service will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, December 27 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made at:
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 22, 2019
