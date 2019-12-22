PETER ALEXANDER WITKOWSKI
On Thursday, December 19, 2019. The beloved husband of Lisa Witkowski; father of Alexander Witkowski of Edgewater, MD and Emma (Ryan Crim) Witkowski of Virginia Beach, VA; brother of John (Theresa) Witkowski of Sykesville, MD and Elizabeth Witkowski of Falls Church, VA. Memorial service will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, December 27 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made at: