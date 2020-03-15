PETERJOHN TELEMACHOS MORFESSIS
"Pete"
Peterjohn Telemachos "Pete" Morfessis, 70, departed on March 10, 2020 surrounded by his family at home. Beloved husband of Laura Custis Morfessis, father of Michael (Megan) of Houston, TX and Stephanie of Frederick; Papouli (grandfather) to Anthony; brother of Ioanna Morfessis of Phoenix, AZ; Dimitrios (Stamatia) of Venice, FL and Chrisanthe Morfessis of Scottsdale, AZ. Family and friends may call on Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Prayers begin at 7 p.m. Funeral services on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 15100 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring MD 20905. Interment immediately following at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave, Suitland, MD 20746. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in his memory and honor to Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerresearch.org
).