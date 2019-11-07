

PEYTON GARDNER WALKER



On October 17, 2019, Peyton "Pete" Walker passed away peacefully at his home in Springfield, VA. He was 88.

He graduated from Washington and Lee High School (1948) and the University of Colorado (M.A., 1956). After serving as a 1st Lt. in the U.S. Army in Korea, he had a career as a Human Factors Engineer for NAVSEA, retiring in 1988. He was founder of the Fairfax Juggling Club, and a charter member of the Clifton Horse Society. He was also a Master Gardener and a Boy Scout leader for many years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Lillian "Lee" Walker; his children, Mark, Greg, David (dec.), and Lauren; one sister, Jerolyn; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be private.