

Pham Le Trinh Dao



Also known as Trinh Dao, longtime Chairperson of the National Vietnamese American Voters League and Vietnamese advocate passed away peacefully in her home in Falls Church, VA on April 20, 2020. She was 92.

Born Pham Le Trinh to Pham Le Bong, a foreign minister to the last Emperor of Vietnam, and Hoang Ty Thi, a successful Hanoi businesswoman, Mrs. Dao came to the United States with her late husband, Dr. Chan H. Dao, in 1967 shortly before the end of the Vietnam War. Over nearly five decades, Mrs. Dao became a prominent leader in the Vietnamese democracy movement here in the United States, cofounding and serving as chairwoman for several Maryland- and Virginia-based organizations.

Before coming to America, Mrs. Pham Le Trinh Dao served in key roles for President Ngo Dinh Diem and other major policy and political organizations in Vietnam.

She is survived by her five sons, Thanh Dao of Silver Spring, Maryland, Trien Dao of Toulon, France, Tuan Dao of Worcester, Massachusetts, Tin Dao of Annapolis, Maryland, and John Dao of Chevy Chase, Maryland. Survivors also include six grandchildren, and her sister, Hoang Le Yen of McLean, Virginia.

A memorial will be held at a later date. Please direct any inquiries to John Dao at 703.966.5171.