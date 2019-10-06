

Phillip Blanchard



Phillip Blanchard, an editor who performed his trade primarily in newspapers over five decades, died on August 16, 2019, at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The cause was cancer.

Phillip James Blanchard was born in Schenectady, NY, on November 28, 1953, to George and Joan Blanchard. He started his news career at age 13 at WSNY (1240-AM) in Schenectady. In August 1972, he began his career as a newspaper reporter at the Albany Times Union before moving on to the Times-Herald Record of Middletown, NY.

By the early 1980s Phil was at the Schenectady Gazette, moving quickly from reporter to Acting City Editor to Assistant City Editor. He later returned to the Times Union, rebooting his career as a copy editor. He rose to be copy desk chief and the evening-shift "slot" for the morning paper. In 1989, he moved to what would become his second, adopted home, Chicago, to work at the Sun-Times. During his time at the Sun-Times, a features editor hosted a party in 1992, and it was at that party that he met Catherine Ruhl, a midwife who caught Phil's eye immediately. They married one year later.

In 2000, Phil took up residence at the Washington Post, mainly as a copy editor on the Business Copy Desk. He took a buyout in 2008, and eventually settled into freelance editing for the last decade of his career, mainly for Tribune Media Services. He and Cathy moved to New Mexico in 2015.

Phil was an original member of the American Copy Editors Society and ran seminars annually at the ACES conferences. He began Testy Copy Editors online in the early 1990s, before the establishment of the modern internet. The forum was, variously, an AOL chat room, a Yahoo Group and then a standalone website of its own, gaining hundreds of members at its peak who engaged in spirited discussions of the trade.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Catherine Elizabeth Ruhl; his son, Benjamin Ruhl Blanchard; his brother, David L. Blanchard (Marianne "Mae"); and nieces, Laura Gray (Kevin) and Janine Huber (John). He was preceded in death by his parents, George J. and Joan D. Blanchard, and his brother, George Charles Blanchard. Testy Copy Editors continues as a Facebook page. Memorial services are planned for 5 to 8 p.m. October 12 at the Franchere Education Center, 1100 Main Street (at the Mabee Farm on Route 5) in Rotterdam Junction, NY, and at 7 p.m. November 16 in Chicago at the Museum of Broadcast Communications, 360 North State Street.