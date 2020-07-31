1/1
Philander Williams
{ "" }
Philander Alexander Williams  
Went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He leaves behind a loving and devoted wife, Barbara Williams, son, Philander (Alex) Williams II, daughters, Karen (Korantema) and Jamilla Williams, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister, Cuetta Jackson of Richmond, Virginia and a host of relative and friends. Pre-deceased by daughter, Valencia Hawthorne and son, Bishop Kevin Williams. Viewing Saturday August 1, from 10 a.m. until limited attendance service at 11 a.m. Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd. NE. Interment is private.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 31, 2020.
