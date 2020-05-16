The Washington Post

PHILIP ALPERSON

Philip Richard Alperson  

On May 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane Hadden Alperson; devoted father of Reva Elizabeth Alperson; loving brother of Ruth Alperson and Myra Alperson; dear uncle to Jeremy Zauderer, Sadie Alperson, and Frederick Spencer; community theater performer; and 32-year public servant in the US House of Representatives and Montgomery County Government. Critical player in the passage of Tricare for Life for military retirees and in the coordination of BRAC activities for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by check to the David and Dorothy Mulitz Davidson Scholarship Fund (c/o Montgomery College Foundation with Davidson Scholarship in the memo line), P.O. Box 10514, Rockville, MD 20849. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2020
