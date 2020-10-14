1/1
PHILIP BLOOM
1927 - 2020
Philip William Bloom "Bill"  (1927 - 2020)  
Passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, SC of complications from cancer. Bill lived in the Washington, DC area for 37 years, from 1962-1999, and worked as a systems analyst for the Federal Government. Bill's passions included tennis, Miles Davis and Bill Evans, sunsets, and a good vodka martini. He is survived by his wife of nearly 32 years, Kathryn Maday, and his children from his first marriage, Julia Bloom and John Bloom, as well as his two grandchildren, Ian Bloom and Philip Wright. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation or the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2020.
