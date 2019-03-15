PHILIP BRASIER

Philip Donald Brasier "Phil", of Silver Spring, Maryland, born on December 23, 1960 in Washington, DC, to the late Marie Smith and William Brasier, passed away at age 58 on March 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. Phil is survived by his loving husband and partner of over 20 years, John Dabrowski. He also now joins his deceased loving partner and friend John Blankenship. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Brasier; and sister, Paulette Boniface. Phil is also survived by his brother, James Brooke; and sisters, Kathy Beavers and Veronica Johnston, and his extended family and also by loving members of the Dabrowski family, including sisters Eleanor, Mary, Ann, brother Edward and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews who loved him as one of their own, as well as special friends Scott and Phyllis Badesch and many others. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Phil's name to the Autism Society of America in Bethesda, MD. Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Thursday, March 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD, followed by a memorial service Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m. at Christ Congregational Church, 9525 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20901.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2019
