

DR. PHILIP I. BRENNAN



Dr. Philip I. Brennan passed away on August 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a great man with a big heart for others and a deep faith in God. Dad was born in West Haven, Ct on August 29, 1932 to his parents, Richard F. and Kathryn D. Brennan. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Richard F. Brennan, Jr., and his wife, Valera L. Brennan.He is survived by his first wife and mother of his children, Colette W. Brennan and their children, Linda Wack of Germantown, MD, Patty (Bill) Garrett of Norfolk, Va., Eve (Walter) Edwards of Springfield Va and Phil Brennan, Jr. of Seattle Wa and by his step-daughter, Lara Lynch. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Leo and Georgia Wack, John Garrett and Ethan and Caroline Edwards.

After graduating from Fairfield University (where he played baseball), he attended Georgetown Law School. Dad had a long and very successful career at the Dept. of Justice where he worked in the area of voting rights in the Civil Rights Division under Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and later as a Federal Prosecutor in the Tax Division. Later in life, Dad went back to school and got his doctorate in Clinical Psychology from The Fielding Institute in Santa Barbara Ca. Dad started The Ethos Foundation in the mid 70's with the focus on healing families with alcohol and drug addiction. He lived his faith which was to help people heal. Dad was compassionate and an excellent listener. He practiced Clinical Psychology until his 86th birthday. Dad's hobbies were traveling, cooking, watching the Washington Nationals and lying in the sun. Dad always started his day with daily devotions and Bible reading.

Dad was devoted to his children and grandchildren making each one of us feel special. We will miss you so much, Dad.

We want to thank the outstanding nurses and staff at The Hermitage Retirement home including Dad's prayer partners Chaplain Kathy Howell and Associate Pastor Ann Herlin. We would also like to thank the compassionate staff at Capitol Caring (Dr. Phan, Monica, Maria and Berekti). All helped our Dad's quality of life tremendously, providing love and endless support to him and our family.

A memorial service celebrating Dad's life will be held on Wednesday, Aug 14 at 12:30 p.m. at The Old Presbyterian Meeting House. Cunningham Funeral Home will be handling arrangements. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the church,The Old Presbyterian Meeting House in Alexandria, VA, 323 S. Fairfax St. Alexandria, VA, 22314 or Capitol Caring (hospice), 5845 Richmond Highway, Suite 150,Alexandria, VA, 23303, or a .